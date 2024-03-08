Pepperdine Waves Twitter handle takes hilarious dig at team amid blowout 59-point win over Pacific: "Is this how gonz*ga feels every night"

The Pepperdine Waves and Pacific Tigers clashed on Thursday, kicking off the West Coast Tournament as the two lowest seeds in the conference met in the first round. The Waves were able to win in dominant fashion, with a 102-43 blowout. Following the 59-point victory, Pepperdine's official Twitter account tweeted:

"is this how gonz*ga feels every night"

Check out the Pepperdine Waves' tweet on their victory over the Pacific Tigers below:

The Waves got off to a commanding start as they took a 26-0 lead to start the game. After the Tigers finally got on the board, Pepperdine pushed the lead to 39-2 and eventually took a 56-9 lead into the halftime break. While the second half was more competitive, with the Waves outscoring their opponents 46-34, the damage had already been done.

Pepperdine was led by Jevon Porter, who finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 8-17 from the field, 2-6 from three-point range and 10-11 from the free-throw line. Michael Ajayi chipped in 21 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8-13 from the field, 1-3 from three-point range and 4-6 from the free-throw line.

Finally, Malik Moore added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6-8 from the field and 3-4 from three-point range.

Pacific, who did not have a single player average double-digit points all season, had just one player, Judson Martindale, finish in double figures. He had 12 points, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal while shooting 5-11 from the field and 2-5 from three-point range.

Why did the Pepperdine Waves Twitter account bring up the Gonzaga Bulldogs?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been the West Coast Conference's premier program. Since the inception of the West Coast Conference Tournament in 1987, the Bulldogs have won 21 conference titles. No other team has won more than four titles in that span.

Furthermore, the Pepperdine Waves have not beaten Gonzaga in more than 22 years, with their last victory coming in January 2002. The Bulldogs have won the last 47 matchups between the programs, with many of the games winding up as blowout victories. Since the turn of the century, they hold a 51-2 record against their conference rivals.

Their largest margin of victory during that stretch came in 2017, as they won by 47 points. Meanwhile, both matchups this season saw Gonzaga win by at least 25 points.