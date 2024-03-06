Pete Maravich vs. Caitlin Clark college stats: Prominent records, notable achievements and more

Caitlin Clark was able to break Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record, which stood for more than 50 years, on Sunday. She finished with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10-26 from the field, 6-17 from three-point range and 9-10 from the free-throw line in her record-setting performance. She led the then-No.6-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes to a 93-83 victory over the No.2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Take a look at how Pete Maravich and Caitlin Clark compare below.

Pete Maravich vs. Caitlin Clark college stats

How did Pete Maravich perform in his college career?

Pete Maravich's college career took place at a time when freshmen were not allowed to play varsity basketball. Despite being one of the most highly-touted players of the generation, 'Pistol Pete' was forced to play on the freshman team in 1966-67.

He averaged 43.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line in 17 games on the freshman team. His 741 points scored were not counted in the NCAA record books, while steals and blocks were not tracked, and there was no three-point line or shot clock.

Maravich joined the varsity team the following season and immediately thrived, averaging 43.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 4.0 apg while shooting 42.3% from the field and 81.1% from the free-throw line. His success continued in 1968-69 as he averaged 44.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 4.9 apg while shooting 44.4% from the field and 74.6% from the free-throw line.

In his final season with the Tigers, 'Pistol Pete' averaged 44.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 6.2 apg while shooting 44.7% from the field and 77.3% from the free-throw line.

While there was no three-point line in his era, former LSU coach Dale Brown tracked his shots and concluded Maravich would have averaged 13 made three-pointers per game and 57 ppg under modern rules.

He was named a consensus first-team All-American and SEC Player of the Year in each of his three seasons while also leading the nation in scoring in each season. Maravich earned USBWA Player of the Year honors in his final two seasons while being named the consensus National College Player of the Year in his senior season.

How has Caitlin Clark performed in her college career?

Caitlin Clark became an immediate impact player as a true freshman, as she averaged 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field, 40.6% from the 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

Her production improved across the board the following season as she posted 27.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.6 spg, and 0.6 bpg, while shooting 45.2% from the field, 33.2% from the 3-point range and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

Clark averaged 27.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 8.6 apg, 1.5 spg, and 0.5 bpg while shooting 47.3% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point range, and 83.9% from the free-throw line as a junior.

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard will enter the Big Ten Tournament averaging 32.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 8.7 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 46.5% from the field, 39.3% from three-point range and 85.1% from the free-throw line this season.

All in all, Clark has averaged 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, 38.2% from three-point range and 85.6% from the free-throw line during her college career.

She has been named an All-American in each of her first three seasons while being named a unanimous first-team selection in each of the past two seasons.

Caitlin Clark has been named Big Ten Player of the Year in each of the past three seasons. She received AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year honors last season and has led the nation in scoring and assists twice each.