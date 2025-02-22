“Phoenix Mercury we need to have a talk”: College hoops fans impressed by Olivia Miles’ ridiculous cross court dime for Hannah Hidalgo

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles has wowed college hoops fans with an incredible cross-court pass that found its way perfectly into the hands of her teammate Hannah Hidalgo.

During the Dame's clash with the Miami Hurricanes, the basketball star made a cross-field pass to her teammate who made the basket and also had a free throw for a 4-point play.

The pass was shared after the game on Friday by @ndwbb on Instagram with the caption:

"OLIVIA MILES CROSS COURT DIME TO HANNAH HIDALGO FOR A FOUR POINT PLAY 😳😳😳"

The post got a lot of reaction from fans who were impressed with the guard's display in the game.

Under the comment section, one fan said:

"@phoenixmercury we need to have a talk."

Another fan replied:

"🔥🔥 it looks even better in person watching them. The team has amazing chemistry playing together on the court."

A fan responded:

"What a pass!!! So much talent on this team!! They should be on ESPN every game!!"

Fans react to Olivia Miles’ ridiculous pass to Hannah Hidalgo (Credit: IG/@ndwbb)

One fan mentioned:

"These ladies are pure magic! Why can’t they be on regular TV every game? I hate missing games! 💚☘️🏀."

Another fan commented:

"Liv is too good😭"

A fan said:

"What was that?⚔️"

Fans react to Olivia Miles’ ridiculous pass to Hannah Hidalgo (Credit: IG/@ndwbb)

Following the game, Olivia led her team to victory, scoring 14 points, six assists, and seven rebounds. Hannah, who received the pass had 18 points, one assist, and four rebounds in the game.

This season, the guard has averaged 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 52.5 FG% per game, showing how good her performance has been for the Fighting Irish.

Olivia shines in Notre's win over Miami

Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended their winning streak to 19 games with an 82-42 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.The Fighting Irish dominated all four quarters in the game (6-18, 7-20, 15-18, 14-26) to cruise to victory over the host.

With the win, they maintain the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, having an overall record of 24-2 this season.

As the season draws to a close, the Fighting Irish aim for a 22-game winning streak with just three games remaining. Next, they'll face a tough test against the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack on Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum.

