PHOTO: $2 million NIL-valued Cavinder twins pose in bikinis during Bahamas trip

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, are enjoying life outside the basketball court as they travel through the Bahamas on a dreamlike vacation in the Caribbean. The duo seemed to be celebrating a particular moment, as Hanna Cavinder posted an Instagram story on Thursday showing the bikini-clad sisters holding margaritas on a beach.

"Happy national marg day," the story's caption read.

The photo also showed the location as the Baker's Bay Ocean & Golf Club, a private resort community in the northeastern Bahamas located at Great Guana Cay.

The sisters are on vacation even though the college basketball season is in full swing because Hanna retired from the sport, and Haley decided to forgo the remainder of this season for a last outing in 2024-25 with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder say goodbye to the sport: The Cavinder twins retire from basketball

The Cavinder twins decided to retire from basketball and won't be pursuing a professional career in the WNBA or elsewhere. Hanna took the more radical stand, completely leaving her basketball career.

Haley initially thought of finishing the 2023-24 season with the Miami Hurricanes and forgoing her last year of eligibility. She changed her tune toward the end of 2023 and decided to forgo the rest of the current season and decided to commit to the TCU Horned Frogs.

She announced she would play next season with the Big 12 school and called the idea her "Last rodeo." Haley explained the situation as follows:

“We made it to the Elite Eight. That was Hanna (Her twin sister) and I’s goal, Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball... As a college athlete, you miss so much of your family, your life, we wanted to just play four years, and we’ve always dreamed of starting our businesses and starting a company and taking this route ...

“The burnout, too, I’m not gonna do something that I’m not going to 100% of my all to. If I chose to go back, that wouldn’t be right. I wouldn’t be fully satisfied.”

The Cavinder twins are also letting go of an important revenue stream, as Hanna was worth $2 million in NIL value, according to Marca, and Haley was valued at $868,000, per On3.