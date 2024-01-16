PHOTO: $50 million worth Chris Brown poses with Saweetie at USC courtside as Trojans beat Bruins 73-65

Two shows simultaneously happen during every University of Southern California Trojans home game. Aside from the game itself on the basketball court, there’s also a subtle red carpet as celebrities flock to Galen Center.

That’s what happened when music artists Saweetie and Chris Brown were seen watching the same USC game. While it’s uncertain if they arrived together, those with cameras quickly took photos of them while they were enjoying the game from courtside seats.

They were one seat apart when the photo was taken. However, they both leaned closer to each other to fit into the frame.

Expand Tweet

Both artists are based in California. Saweetie is from Santa Clara, California, and is a USC alum. She started her music career after earning her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the Los Angeles-based university.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown, the artist with a $50 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, resides in his $4.3 million Tarzana house in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. His 8,300-square-foot mansion features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 16 closed-circuit television cameras. He also has a full basketball court on his property.

The two musicians showed love for the Trojans women's basketball team by cheering for them in person.

Based on this video, someone sat between Saweetie and Chris Brown during the game. Brown also dapped some Trojans players, especially sophomore Dominique Daniels, after the game.

Trojans back on track by defeating the Bruins

In the game that Saweetie and Chris Brown attended, sensational first-year player Juju Watkins led USC with 32 points to hand UCLA its first loss of the season. She also added 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 37 minutes.

More importantly, the athletes in cardinal and gold have rediscovered their winning ways after absorbing their first loss this year at UCLA’s hands on the final day of 2023. Head coach Lindsey Gottlieb’s crew have won their last three games, including victories over Oregon State and Oregon.

USC has found a star in Watkins, who led the team in scoring in all but one game (so far). She had a season-high 35 points when they defeated Le Moyne last November.

After defeating UCLA, USC will have two road games in three days. They will visit the Utah Utes on Jan. 20 before heading to Colorado to face the Buffaloes on Jan 22.