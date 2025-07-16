Photo: Carlos Boozer's ex CeCe shares a wholesome snap with son Cameron Boozer following Gatorade POY awards 

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe showed off a "date" she had with their son, Cameron Boozer, on social media. Mother and son attended the Gatorade Player of the Year award in late March.

However, CeCe shared a photo of herself and her son posing together for a camera on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"A date that I can always depend on," Boozer's mom captioned the story.

CeCe Boozer shares snap with her son Cameron Boozer on IG story. Image via @3amigosmom

Boozer had an impressive 2024-25 season for Christopher Columbus. Boozer averaged 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Explorers last season. He also shot 62 percent from the field, 47 percent from the three-point line, and 80 percent from the free throw line.

As a result, the five-star power forward won the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second time. He is also a four-time state champion with the Explorers. With his second national award, Boozer joined an elite group of three players to have won the award more than once.

Others include LeBron James, Brandon Knight and Greg Oden.

Cameron Boozer projected as a potential overall top pick for 2026 NBA draft

With Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg clinching the top spot for the 2025 NBA draft, attention has been directed to the class of 2026 and the competition for the top pick is already heated up. Reigning Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Cameron Boozer has been named another Duke product to be a potential top pick for next year's draft.

Boozer, who committed his collegiate basketball career future to his father Carlos Boozer's alma mater, as a draft top pick favorite alongside Darryn Peterson (Kansas) and wing AJ Dybantsa (BYU).

Although Dybantsa seemed to be a frontrunner for the draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony believed that Boozer should not be left out of the race due to his explosive performance at the Nike Hoop Summit in April.

"Boozer can't be ruled out at the top of this draft either after his exceptional performance at the Nike Hoop Summit in April," Givony wrote. "He carried USA Basketball to a tough overtime win against the World Team with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 6 assists, anchoring his team's defense and showing his phenomenal feel for the game. Still, NBA executives criticize Boozer as an early bloomer physically who isn't blessed with great explosiveness and relies too heavily on bully-ball plays inside."

Boozer will focus on his freshman season for Duke, where he is expected to produce a Flagg-like type of performance to boost his ratings ahead of the draft.

