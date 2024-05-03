PHOTO: Cavinder twins announce the launch of their “Twogether” fitness app after their Miami return

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, announced on Instagram that they are launching an app called 'Twogether' on May 13.

"We are so excited to announce we are launching our app “Twogether” on May 13," they wrote on IG.

The app includes different types of workouts and high-protein meal plans. The Cavinder twins are also giving away free seven-day trials to everyone.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder have been teasing this news for the longest time. They share their workout routines and custom macro eating plans with their fans. They also organize online weight loss campaigns to inspire their audience to live healthy lives with exercise and nourishing meals.

Cavinder twins shared adventurous day with their fans

Widely known as the ‘queens of NIL,’ Hanna and Haley Cavinder have profited from many NIL deals. The twin sisters often take their fans behind the scenes to see them shoot for different products. They also show their workout routines to their fans.

Recently, Hanna and Haley shared a video where they were busy with photoshoots and basketball exercises. The two started their day with coffee and then were off to work. Afterward, they went to the gym with their furry friend, Harvey.

The Cavinder twins will play together for the Miami Hurricanes after Haley decommitted from the TCU Horned Frogs. The two took a break to focus on building their personal brand and other ventures. Before that, Hanna and Haley played at Fresno State.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are making full use of the off-season and are continuing to engage with their fans before the season begins.