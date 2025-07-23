Photo: Dan Hurley's wife Andrea Hurley shares how the UConn HC enjoys time away from recruiting calls

Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea Hurley, showed off how the UConn men's basketball coach spent his time outside basketball. Following the 2024-25 season, the Huskies have been busy on the recruitment market to boost the squad ahead of the coming season and return to winning ways.

On Tuesday, Hurley's wife shared a photo of the two-time national champion tending to his garden on a summer evening on her Instagram story.

"Recruiting calls and gardening on this lovely summer evening," she captioned the story.

Dan Hurley's wife Andrea shares IG story photo of him tending his garden. Image via @ahurley1211

Hurley's team's quest for a historical three-peat came to a disappointing end after a narrow 77-75 loss to eventual champions, the Florida Gators, in the second round of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament. The Huskies entered the 2024-25 season as a team to beat. But three straight losses at the Maui Invitational gave them a glimpse of how the season would turn out.

UConn finished last season with a 24-11 record. The Huskies also failed to retain their Big East Tournament title, finishing third in the conference. However, UConn is looking forward to a better outing next season.

Dan Hurley discusses UConn's offensive philosophy for next season

UConn men's basketball coach, Dan Hurley, lost his ninth player to the NBA as he watched his star freshman Liam McNeeley get drafted into the men's professional league in June. McNeeley was selected 29th by the Phoenix Suns, before being traded to Charlotte.

Despite losing McNeeley, Hurley insisted he has a formidable team going into the 2025-26 season. However, he admitted to contemplating some changes in the team's offense.

"We're trying to work more on transition offense, getting better in one-on-one situations and trying to get our players to not be as reliant on the system. We're trying to get these guys to play off-script more this summer. But we're sprinkling in teaching elements of how we move off the ball," the coach said per CT Insider.

Following McNeeley's departure for the NBA, the Huskies will look to veteran guard Alex Karaban, who will be returning for his final season. Braylon Mullins, Solo Ball and Tarris Reed are also returning for another season for UConn.

Hurley's team also recruited Silas Demary, a rising junior transfer from Georgia, and Dayton transfer Malachi Smith.

