PHOTO: Duke-commit Cooper Flag marks his presence for thrilling Orlando City vs Inter Miami showdown

Cooper Flagg is called the next big Duke Blue Devils player. The consensus five-star player is one, if not the best, recruit of the 2024 class.

However, for the time being, his life can be lived at a rather leisurely pace as he's enjoying the perks of the national spotlight. On Wednesday, he was seen attending an MLS game between Orlando City and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Flagg posted a picture of the same on his Instagram story, wearing the Orlando City's home kit and holding an away shirt of he team with his name on it and the No. 32. He added the following comment to the picture:

"Amazing atmosphere @orlandocitysc vs. Miami"

The Florida MLS teams drew 0-0, an outcome that would be blasphemous accross traditionally American sports.

The biggest star of both teams, FIFA World Cup winner and six time Ballon d'Or recipient the Argentinian Lionel Messi, wasn't on display on Wednesday due to coach Gerard Martino taking a precaution after the astro was heavily fouled in the previous game against CF Montreal.

Inter Miami did count with the participation of two players that previously shined alongside Messi at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, and Spaniards defender Jordi Alba and midfielder Sergio Busquets. Suarez is widely considered one of the top strikers of his generation, now enjoying a comfortable semi retirement at the MLS.

Jared McCain hails Cooper Flagg as one of the top players for 2024

Another Duke five-star recruit, Jared McCain, thinks that Cooper Flagg has what it takes to become the next super star to come out of college basketball.

McCain played only one season for the Duke Blue Devils, and in that time, he earned an ACC All-Rookie Team selection before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. In a recent interview with 247Sports Isaac Trotter, McCain said of Cooper Flagg:

"The people transferring in college, they've already proven themselves at the college level, I can see why they get more money, but for some freshmen — shoutout my guy Cooper Flagg — I think he'll be the best player in college."

If that's so, it could be a short time before we see Flagg outgrowing college basketball and following in McCain's shoes and making the jump to the NBA.