PHOTO: Duke guard Tyrese Proctor shares adorable snap with GF on Valentine’s Day

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor took time from his busy NCAA schedule to celebrate Valentine's Day with his girlfriend, Ava Carney. The Blue Devils star also showed his affection for the Miami volleyball commit on social media.

Proctor posted a picture of himself and Carney on his Instagram story during a night out. He also added a heart hands emoji to the snap.

Carney also showed her love for Proctor on Instagram and uploaded a collage of the pair's romantic journey. She added a note on the montage which read "My Valentine" with a heart emoji.

Ava Carney played her freshman season with Wake Forest in 2023. She featured in 29 matchups while making 16 starts and ranked second in kills (332) for the team.

The outside hitter recorded 57 blocks and registered 10 or more kills in 20 games. Carney earned ACC All-Freshman honors in her lone season with the Demon Deacons.

In December, Carney announced that she would transfer to Miami for the 2024-25 volleyball season. She will join the Hurricanes as a sophomore.

Miami finished last season with an 18-12 overall record (10-8 ACC). Carney's addition will likely serve as a big boost for Jose “Keno” Gandara's team in the upcoming season.

A look at Tyrese Proctor's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Duke star Tyrese Proctor

Proctor is having a strong 2023-24 season with No. 9 Duke. The guard averages 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He scores 43.7% of his field goals and converts 35.5% of his 3-pointers.

Proctor's impressive showings this season have helped the Blue Devils to second in the Atlantic Coast. Duke has a 19-5 overall record (10-3 in conference) heading into the crunch clash against FSU on Saturday.