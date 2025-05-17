PHOTO: Manhattan hooper Hana Muhl & WNBA star Nika Muhl “together again” as they show off glamorous style

Nika Muhl and Hana Muhl are basketball playing sisters. Nika plays for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA and Hana plays for the Manhattan Jaspers in college. Unfortuantely, the two sisters do not get to see each other as much as they might like since they play on opposite sides of the country.
However, the sisters were reunited on Saturday and posted it about on their Instagram stories. Hana Muhl posted the photo of them together initially and Nika Muhl reposted it on her story shortly after.
"Together again."
In the photos, the two sisters appear to be dressed up for a night out. So, there is a decent chance that although the photo was posted on Saturday morning, it was taken on Friday night. Hana is wearing a brown dress whereas Nika is wearing blue.
Hana has completed three seasons of college basketball. She spent her first two years with the Ball State Cardinals before transferring to Manhattan this past season. IN her first season with the Jaspers, she averaged 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Nika is coming off her rookie season with the Seattle Storm. She appeared in 16 games, only averaging 3.6 minutes per game. As a result, her stats were significantly limited and averaged less than a point per game.
Nika Muhl has been ruled out for the entire 2025 WNBA season
Although the Muhl sisters looked happy in the photo they shared on Saturday morning, it has not been a positive time for Nika Muhl. She has been ruled out for the entire 2025 WNBA season because of an ACL tear. She reportedly suffered the tear during the offseason. The Storm announced that she would be unavailable for the storm in April.
"The Seattle Storm have placed forward Jordan Horston and guard Nika Muhl on the suspended list, ruling them out for the 2025 season, the team announced Friday. Both players suffered ACL tears during the WNBA offseason."
Although Muhl did not have the opportunity to play much in her rookie season, there was optimism that she could play a bigger role in her second professional year. Unfortunately, she will not get the opportunity to prove that she has grown as a player. She will be recovering from her ACL tear all season and will need to wait until 2026 to progress her career.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here