(Photo) Matt Barnes' sons Isiah and Carter share wholesome snap with cousins Aloni, Hamiley & Alijah Arenas 

Family is everything and NBA legend Matt Barnes' sons Isiah and Carter Barnes showed it in a recent social media post. The Barnes brothers shared a sweet family photo on their joint Instagram page on Monday.

The photo showed the brothers smiling at the camera with their cousins, Aloni, Hamiley and Alijah Arenas, who are children of another NBA legend, Gilbert Arenas and his ex-wife Laura Govan.

"This is Fam… all day!" the post was captioned.

The Barnes brothers and Arenas siblings are related through their mothers. Govan and Barnes's ex wife Gloria Govan are sisters. Isiah and Carter inherited their father's high-energy basketball skills and are carving their path in high school. The Barnes twins are regarded as some of the best players from the Crespi Carmelite High School.

Like the Barnes, the Arenas siblings took up their father's basketball skill and are thriving with their various teams. Alijah plays for USC men's basketball, joining the Trojans as a five-star prospect and No. 12 overall recruit from the class of 2025.

Alijah Arenas' return to basketball remains uncertain following car accident

Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, joined the USC men's basketball as one of the top prospect in his class. However, the Chatsworth (CA) experienced a scary moment after getting in a car accident during the off season. His car burst into flames but he came out alive.

Arenas spent six days in the hospital following the accident and his return to basketball activities ahead of next season remains uncertain. During a press conference in June, Arenas expressed his optimism for his upcoming freshman season in college basketball, crediting bonding with his teammates as part of the reason.

"The whole team knows now,” Arenas said (Timestamp: 19:39). “My teammates were kind of shy about asking it but I was so open with them. I want to be open with my teammates about everything. They know everything I had going on. I’m here for them about anything they got going on. That was kind of like the first step of breaking my comfort zone and then opening myself up to my team."

"So that was the first thing I told everybody because they ask me like ‘Hey, are you okay? I heard about this, this, and that?’ They checked up on me as soon as I got here and that was the first thing I had to do, was just let my guard down and explain to them I’m here, I’m ready to move forward and that I’m ready to work."

Meanwhile, Trojans coach Eric Musselman praised the freshman for opening up about his experience with his teammates. Musselman is looking to lead USC to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his tenure and Arenas is expected to feature prominently in his plans.

