PHOTO: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo enjoys the off-season by going on a beachy trip with teammate Cassandre Prosper

Notre Dame women's basketball star gave fans a sneak peek of how she enjoyed the offseason. Hidalgo came off a successful 2024-25 season, where she led the Fighting Irish to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, Hidalgo's teammate Cassandre Prosper shared a photo that showed the Notre Dame standout guard at a beach. Hidalgo shared the post on her Instagram story.

"SOMEWHERE PEACEFUL," the photo was captioned.

Cassandre Prosper shares photo of Hannah Hidalgo at the beach on IG story. Image via @hannah.hidalgo3

Both Hidalgo and Prosper are friends, often featuring in each other's social media posts. While Hidalgo has consistently made the starting lineup for the Fighting Irish, Prosper comes from the bench to make her mark. The junior guard started in place of Hidalgo during Notre Dame's 67-58 win over Clemson in January.

While Hidalgo was sidelined due to an injury, Prosper posted six points and added three rebounds to help the Irish improve their record to 14-2 and 5-0 in ACC play. Prosper ended the season averaging 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 45.7 percent shooting.

Hannah Hidalgo was named the face of women's basketball

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo has been named the face of women's basketball by head coach Niele Ivey. Ivey made the endorsement in an X post from SportsCenter on May 13.

“She’s going to be the best player in the game," Ivey said. ""She's ready for it, rising junior, somebody that has exploded on the stage... She's ready for it. And I'm excited that she’s going to be the face of women’s basketball. But she has earned it and deserves it."

Hidalgo came off a stellar 2024-25 season with the Irish, where she averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She also joined Irish legend Arike Ogunbowale as the only players in the program's history to post multiple 700-point seasons. Hidalgo also ended the season with 119 steals, making it the fourth time a Notre Dame player has had a 100-steal season in the program's history.

Her impressive performances earned her some recognition, including becoming one of the five finalists for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award. It is an award that recognizes the nation’s best player. Meanwhile, the sophomore guard will return for her junior season with Notre Dame, where she is expected to take on a leadership role as the Fighting Irish hope to continue their stellar form into next season.

