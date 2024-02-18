PHOTO: Reed Sheppard’s GF Brailey marks her presence as Kentucky thrashes Auburn in 70-59 matchup

No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard contributed four points, five rebounds and three assists in their 70-59 away win over Auburn on Saturday.

Brailey Dizney, his girlfriend, has been seen supporting him in his matches this season. She was celebrating from the stands at Auburn Arena when Kentucky beat No. 13 Auburn to register its 18th win of the season.

Dizney snapped a picture of the scorecard at the full-time whistle before uploading it to her Instagram story, grabbing the attention of Auburn fans. She also added the emoji of a cat smirking thrice to the picture.

Image Credits - Brailey Dizney Instagram

Sheppard and Dizney have been together for more than three years. They reportedly started dating in high school, and their relationship has grown stronger.

Last week, Dizney revealed her pre-Valentine's Day plan on Instagram: go out to shop with Sheppard. It was the couple's third Valentine's Day together.

Looking at Reed Sheppard's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard is having a solid season, averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He has made 52.6% of his field goals and 51.4% of his 3-pointers. Defensively, he is averaging 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks across 25 games.

Despite his impressive displays this season, Kentucky is fifth in the Southeastern standings with an 18-7 overall record (8-4 in SEC).

Before joining the Wildcats, Sheppard played at North Laurel High School. His high school career saw him rack up 3,727 points, averaging 22.5 ppg, 8.5 apg and 8.4 rpg. The guard was awarded the title of Kentucky's Mr. Basketball and was on the McDonald’s All-American team in his senior year.