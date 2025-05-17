  • home icon
  PHOTO: South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles seen practising with V.J. Edgecombe Jr.

PHOTO: South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles seen practising with V.J. Edgecombe Jr.

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified May 17, 2025 16:45 GMT
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament First Round - South Carolina vs Arkansas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament First Round - South Carolina vs Arkansas - Image Source: Imagn

South Carolina sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles is putting in the work to stay in top shape ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. The forward is currently taking part in the NBA Draft Combine alongside other top prospects, and he shared a snap from a private workout session with a few fellow invitees.

In a recent update on Saturday, Murray-Boyles gave fans a glimpse into his preparation, reposting a snap of a private practice session along with V.J. Edgecombe Jr., Carter Bryant, Miles Byrd and Kasparas Jakucionis.

The snap was originally posted on Instagram Stories by University of Illinois Chicago assistant coach Jaime Smith, who took charge of the session.

“Great week of work for the NBA Combine. Big things ahead for these guys,” Smith wrote in the inscribed caption.
PHOTO: South Carolina&rsquo;s Collin Murray-Boyles seen practising with VJ Edgecomb Jr. Credit: IG/@30murrayjr
PHOTO: South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles seen practising with VJ Edgecomb Jr. Credit: IG/@30murrayjr

Murray-Boyles reposted the photos on his Instagram stories without any captions. The forward declared for the NBA draft after two seasons at South Carolina.

The Columbia, South Carolina, native joined the Gamecocks ahead of the 2023-24 season, but he could not play from the start after contracting infectious mononucleosis.

However, once he recovered, the forward excelled, delivering performances that secured him an SEC Freshman of the Week award and a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team at the season's conclusion. That season, Murray-Boyles averaged 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 28 appearances, spotting 19 starts.

In his sophomore year, he grew to become the team’s best player, leading the Gamecocks in points (16.8), rebounds (8.2), steals (1.5) and blocks (1.3).

Collin Murray-Boyles is a projected lottery pick

Murray-Boyles declared for the NBA draft on the back of his career-high season and was one of the 75 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. He is currently projected as a lottery pick in the draft, according to ESPN and other sources.

ESPN’s mock draft has the forward in the top 10, coming in as the ninth overall selection, though there are other projections that have him just outside the top 10. Some of the teams that are predicted to choose him include the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks.

