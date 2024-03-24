PHOTO: Vanessa Bryant, Caleb Williams among other stars mark their presence to support Juju Watkins' USC against Texas A&M-CC

Juju Watkins’ USC began its 2024 women's March Madness campaign against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. The No. 1 seed Trojans outclassed their opponent with an 87-55 scoreline in the first-round encounter to book a place in the second round.

The game had a lot of dignitaries in attendance as USC commenced its bid for the national championship. Former USC quarterback and projected first overall pick Caleb Williams, was present in the game. The Heisman Trophy winner came to offer his support to his alma mater.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters were some other notable personalities present to support Juju Watkins and her teammates in the game. Women's Basketball Hall of Famers Cheryl Miller, who was a player and subsequently a coach for USC was also present.

Juju Watkins breaks USC’s scoring record

Juju Watkins continued her brilliant form with USC in the first-round game. In her NCAA tournament debut, she achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Cheryl Miller’s USC single-season scoring record set in 1986.

It's pretty amazing that Miller was present at the game. With a total of 833 points, Watkins now stands third in NCAA history for scoring by a freshman. She trails behind Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 873 points, and San Diego State’s Tina Hutchinson, who scored 898 points

Watkins has a brilliant chance of breaking those records in the next couple of games if USC remains in the tournament. The Trojans will be out against Kansas on Monday in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Can Juju Watkins lead USC to March Madness?

USC is considered one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament this year. The Trojans were seeded No. 1 for the competition following their brilliant outing in the regular season as well as the Pac-12 Tournament.

With the Juju Watkins' contribution throughout the season, she definitely has all it takes to lead the Trojans to the ultimate goal. However, there are a couple of other programs in the race for the title, including South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and a host of others.

On Monday, the Trojans will play against the No. 8-seed Kansas in the second round of the Portland 3 Region. The Jayhawks (20-12), staged an impressive comeback from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Michigan, ultimately winning 81-72 in overtime on Friday.