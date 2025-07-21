Photos: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony partners with $1,720,000,000 worth brand to showcase latest drip 

Ahead of his college basketball debut for Syracuse University, Kiyan Anthony showed off his stylish outfit after partnering with a top clothing brand. The son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared several snaps on Monday, which showed him wearing a streetwear outfit from American Eagle Outfitters, which is valued at $1.72 billion, according to Forbes.Anthony's photos showed the four-star prospect wearing the brand's blue jean jacket over a white t-shirt. The Syracuse commit also wore a pair of blue jeans and another pair of white sneakers. To complete his look, he wore a custom chain around his neck and black rimmed glasses.&quot;Cuse, what’s the word? 🍊,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School, averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in his final season. He guided the Crusaders to a 21-5 record and a national top-25 ranking.Throughout his season with the Crusaders, Anthony put up several solid performances, including scoring 25 points against Oak Hill Academy and 16 points at the Hoophall Classic, which earned him a four-star ranking and a spot in ESPN’s top-50 for the Class of 2025.Kiyan Anthony reveals how his parents &quot;embarrass&quot; himHaving celebrity parents comes with a price, a fact that Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and television personality Lala Anthony, understands. The 18-year-old opened up about how his parents &quot;embarrass&quot; him with content he did not want them to post on social media.&quot;Oh, they still do [embarrass me.] They post a lot of videos that I don't want them to post,&quot; he said to PEOPLE, while discussing his episode of Instagram's Close Friends Only podcast with his dad.&quot;But it's all good. It's all jokes,&quot; he continued. &quot;They see me more than anybody, so they got all the funny videos of me, and sometimes they like to troll and post it.&quot;Anthony is set to start his freshman year at his father's alma mater, Syracuse University. The five-star prospect from Long Island Lutheran High School confessed that following in his father's footsteps and joining the Orange &quot;means everything&quot; and that he was excited to &quot;see what comes with it.&quot; He also disclosed that his father will be seeing him a lot more, as he would be there to watch his games.