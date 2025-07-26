(Photos) Former Miami star Haley Cavinder hints at commencement of her wedding as she shares a peek of her wedding attire 

Former Miami Hurricanes women's basketball star Haley Cavinder is in the wedding mood. Cavinder gave her social media followers a glimpse of what her wedding gown looked like.On Saturday, the former standout Canes guard shared snaps of herself rocking several white wedding gowns, ranging from the classic lacy gowns to straight knee length dress.&quot;Fergy szn has begun💍,&quot; Cavinder wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCavinder is engaged to NFL star Jake Ferguson after two years of dating. The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to Cavinder in a picturesque beachy setting in front of family and friends in April.Since then, the couple have kept fans updated about their engagement journey, as they are seen hanging out together. Following her retirement from basketball, Cavinder moved in with Ferguson at his home in Texas and has been spotted at some of his events during the offseason.As the Fergy season continues, Cavinder will have to also focus on cheering on her fiance as he prepares for the new season, which starts in a month. Training camp has started, and the Cowboys tight end will hope for a better outing after an injury-plagued season.Haley Cavinder shows off post breast surgery lookHaley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, had breast enhancement surgery and kept their social media ollowers updated. On July 22, Cavinder shared a couple of selfies of herself wearing a tigerskin crop tank top over a pair of baggy jean trousers to show off her post-surgery appearance.&quot;#selfie 🐆,&quot; she captioned the photos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cavinder twins are TikTok stars and also found success in college basketball. After three successful seasons at Fresno State, they transferred to Miami, where they helped the Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in program's history.After two years with the Canes, the twins retired and are now focused on building the Cavinder twins brand on social media. The twins are now living apart for the first time in their 24 years together, with Haley Cavinder moving to Texas to join her fiancé Jake Ferguson, while Hanna has remained in Florida.The twins still find time to create content together despite living apart.