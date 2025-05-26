PHOTOS: Former Miami star Hanna Cavinder drops her beachy summer girls trip dump on IG

Former Miami Hurricanes women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder shared a sneak peak of how her summer was going on social media. Cavinder has been consistent in posting life updates on Instagram, alongside her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, who is currently engaged with NFL star Jake Ferguson.

On Monday, Hanna posted several snaps on Instagram, including photos of herself in a white two-piece bikini, and in another red two-piece, taking a mirror selfie. The one-half of the Cavinder twins also shared photos of herself posing with her sisters and other members of the Cavinder family and friends.

"#MDW #summertime 🤞😌❤️🇺🇸," she captioned the photos.

Meanwhile, her twin sister, Haley seems to be thriving well with her fiancé in Texas. Hanna is also often spotted hanging out with the newly engaged couple. While the twins are living apart, with Haley moving in with Ferguson at Texas, they still post content of themselves together on their joint social media handles.

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley, enjoy Memorial Day weekend

While Haley Cavinder's romance with Jake Ferguson continued to make waves on social media, the former Miami basketball star took a break from her love life to serve bikini looks with her twin sister, Hanna. Haley took to her Instagram handle to post a photo dump of how she spent Memorial Day at Key West, Florida.

The photos began with her and twin Hanna posing in front of a Velocity Restoration truck, with each rocking a white two-piece swimsuit. Others include photos of the twins posing with their sisters, Brooke, Brandi Perkins and Natalie Cavinder, and Haley enjoying a loved-up moment with her fiancé, Ferguson.

There were also short clips of Haley playing football with her fiancé and twin by the poolside, and a short view of the beach.

"MDW at the keys," she wrote.

The Cavinder twins are officially done with playing basketball after playing their final collegiate season with Miami this past season. They are currently focused on venturing into the business world and promoting the Cavinder Twins brand to their millions of social media followers.

