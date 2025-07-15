Photos: Sienna Betts enjoys timeout from FIBA U19 WC with Jazzy Davidson at Czech Republic

Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts, the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the Class of 2025, respectively (according to SportsCenter NEXT 100 Rankings), were seen strolling in the streets of the Czech Republic during their FIBA U19 World Cup campaign.

Ad

Some pictures were posted by Betts on her Instagram story on Monday.

Sienna Betts enjoys timeout from FIBA U19 WC with Jazzy Davidson at Czech Republic (Image via Instagram @siennabetts_)

Image via Instagram @siennabetts_

Team USA secured its place in the Round of 16 after winning all three of its games in the Group Phase against Korea, Hungary and Israel. They will now face China in the first round of the knockout stages.

Ad

Trending

The team secured a massive 114-40 win against Israel in their last group stage match. USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson scored a game-high 24 points on 11-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-3 from the three-point line. She also grabbed four rebounds, dished out eight assists, stole the ball four times and recorded two blocks in 23:27 minutes.

On the other hand, the UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts put up a double double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18:13 minutes.

Ad

Davidson has already won two gold medals for Team USA at the 2024 FIBA USA 3x3 World Cup in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Bucaramanga, Colombia, where she teamed up with Betts, who has won one gold medal for Team USA.

The 6-foot-4 power forward finished a stellar high school basketball career at Grandview in Aurora, Colorado. In four seasons, Betts played 105 games and averaged a double double, scoring 19.3 points, grabbing 14.4 rebounds, dishing out 4.1 assists, stealing the ball 1.7 times and recording 3.1 blocks per game.

Ad

She led the school to a 25-3 record and an 8-0 record in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League. The Wolves also went onto win the CHSAA Girls state title.

Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts remain the only players signed by their respective colleges from the 2025 Class

The top recruits from the Class of 2025 received plenty of interest from top programs.

Ad

Furthermore, both Betts and Davidson received offers from the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans, meaning they could have played college basketball together if they chose the same program.

However, Davidson signed for the Trojans on Sep. 24 and Betts signed for the Bruins on Nov. 11, to join her elder sister Lauren Betts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here