Photos: UCLA star Lauren Betts shares a peek at new outfit in latest IG dump 

UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts showed off her fashion style in her latest Instagram post on Monday. Betts, who usually keeps a relatively low profile on social media, shared a series of snaps, wearing a dark green crisscross backless crop top over a pair of black trousers.

She let her curls flow down her shoulders while she accessorised with gold rings, earrings and a wristband.

"Summer cookbook," she wrote.

The 6-foot-7 center is having a great offseason after leading UCLA to the program's first-ever women's NCAA Tournament Final Four. She also won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in her junior season.

The 21-year-old will return for her senior year, hoping to lead the Bruins to the national championship title. Her younger sister, Sienna Betts, signed with the Bruins for her freshman year.

Lauren Betts to help Cori Close's UCLA win 2026 NCAA Tournament

Lauren Betts and UCLA made history after they made the Final Four of the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in the program's history. However, the Bruins were unprepared for the distractions and other challenges behind the scenes.

Coach Cori Close disclosed that her players were dealing with pending changes to Name, Image and Likeness rules. In addition, the transfer portal was already open, meaning that many players in her team were contemplating leaving for opportunities elsewhere.

With the Final Four and others under their belt, Betts and the Bruins team are focused on one thing: winning the national championship next season.

“There are no margins,” Close said per HOOPS HQ. “It’s not about your talent. It’s about your focus, your preparation and how you handle those distractions. If we want to be prepared to do better next time, we have to come in with a sharper focus.”

UCLA already has the talent to achieve this goal. With Betts returning for her senior year, she will team up with Angela Dugalic, seniors Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice, who are also returning to play another season for the Bruins.

