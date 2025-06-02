PIC: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson smiles ear-to-ear in her latest selfie with BF Chris Hilton Jr. on IG

LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson continues to let the world in on her love story with boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. On Monday, Johnson posted a beaming selfie with Hilton Jr. on her Instagram stories, both looking smitten as they posed side by side.

Ad

She paired the image with the classic love track “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr., capturing the mood.

Flau'jae Johnson smile ear-to-ear in her latest selfie with BF Chris Hilton Jr. on IG. Credit: IG/@flaujae

Their relationship became public in December, and since then, Johnson has not held back in showing how much she appreciates Hilton Jr., who is also an LSU athlete.

Ad

Trending

While she is making waves on the court, Hilton Jr. continues to build his own name on the football field as a wide receiver for the Tigers. Their bond has grown steadily with shared experiences as student-athletes at one of the most competitive athletic programs in the country.

Johnson, who inked NIL deals worth over $1.5 million (as oer On3), has proven to be a force both on and off the hardwood. With her electric performances for LSU and a growing presence in the music and influencer world, she has become one of college sports’ most recognizable figures.

Ad

Johnson, who won the national championship in her freshman year with the Tigers, aims to add a second title before leaving college. However, she has just one try left, with one year of eligibility left at the collegiate level. The guard, who will be the leader of the team in 2025-26, has vowed to do all it takes to set the example for others on the roster next season.

Hilton Jr., meanwhile, looks to have a standout year as he aims to make a bigger impact in LSU’s offense this season.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson reacts to a throwback video

Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment CEO Laura Correnti shared a throwback video of Johnson training hard at a young age on her Instagram story.

"Flau'jae at 13 years old💜 so don't let people fool you with the overnight success #nissancar," Correnti wrote in the video she shared on Monday.

Johnson reposted the video and captioned it:

Ad

“No lies 😭😭.”

Flau'jae Johnson reacts to a throwback video. Credit: IG/@flaujae

The video reflects on how much work she has put in to get to this stage. The guard was eligible to enter the draft this year, but she opted against it, noting that she wants to become better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here