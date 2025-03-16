PIC: CBS crew honors late announcer Greg Gumbel with Rolling Stone T-shirts ahead of Selection Sunday

It's the first Selection Sunday without Greg Gumbel, but the late announcer's presence is still felt at CBS. On Sunday on X, NCAA analyst Seth Davis showed how the CBS studio crew is honoring Gumbel's legacy.

"Start us up! Our CBS studio crew are all wearing Rolling Stones shirts today in honor of Greg Gumbel who loved the Stones. Very much feeling his presence today!" Davis' post said.

Grumbel died of cancer in December at the age of 78. Last year, the longtime CBS sportscaster didn't cover the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997, but this year, CBS will work through March Madness with its iconic sportscaster truly gone.

CBS is unveiling which teams are going dancing with the men's NCAA Tournament Bracket at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday.

College hoops fans tune in to CBS each year to eagerly watch if their team will get a bid for March Madness. This season, the CBS crew will rep their Rolling Stones shirts as they remember Gumble and his impact on CBS' sports coverage.

Greg Gumble's career

Greg Gumble's career at CBS began in 1988 as a part-time NFL announcer. The following year, he started calling college basketball as well. The sportscaster proved his versatility by providing coverage of the NBA, MLB and the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics.

CBS lost the rights to the NFL, MLB and NBA in 1994, at which point Gumble took his talent to NBC. He returned to CBS in 1998 and became a major face for the network until his death in December.

In his second stint at CBS, Gumbel covered the NFL, NASCAR, college baseball, and figure skating. He worked as a play-by-play announcer for the NFL and later hosted "NFL Today." Gumbel announced Super Bowl 35 for CBS in 2001, becoming the first Black announcer in the United States to call play-by-play of a major sports championship.

Gumbel also became the voice that college hoops fans associate with March Madness. He aided in Selection Sunday and was a major contributor to CBS' coverage of the NCAA Tournament.

Among the excitement of Selection Sunday, the CBS crew is grieving the loss of an iconic sportscaster. March Madness will not be the same without him, but his legacy lives on through those keeping his memory alive in their Rolling Stones shirts.

