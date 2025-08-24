Coach Prime’s daughter, Shelomi Sanders, turned heads with her mom, Pilar, when they showed their support for Shedeur Sanders. In an Instagram post from the stands on Saturday, Shelomi shared a snap with her mom before the Cleveland Browns closed their preseason against the LA Rams.Shedeur, the former Colorado standout, was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round in April. Shelomi, affectionately known as “Bossy,” turned up on gameday.PIC: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders pulls up to brother Shedeur Sanders' game in a unique outfit - Image source: Instagram/shelomisandersShelomi rocked a fitted brown top emblazoned with the No. 12, Shedeur’s jersey number, and had gold necklaces on. Standing behind her was Pilar, rocking a bright orange top which was nod to the Browns’ signature colors.The mother-daughter duo showed off their custom-made outfits, designed to cheer Shedeur in style. After a record-setting career with the Buffaloes, where he broke multiple passing records under his father’s coaching, Shedeur is adjusting to the NFL game. As he transitions to the pros, Shelomi and Pilar brought fashion and personality to the stands.Shelomi Sanders collaborates with CVS PharmacyShelomi Sanders is continuing to expand her brand beyond the basketball court. In her Instagram post on Friday, she shared a promotional video featuring her shopping at CVS. She highlighted the importance of finding reliable beauty and personal care products that fit into her hectic schedule.Sanders teamed up with the pharmacy to promote beauty and convenience for busy young women on the go. Balancing practices, classes and her personal life, Shelomi explained that she relied on simple and effective products to keep up with her daily routine.“The Epic Beauty Sale at CVS Pharmacy is the perfect time to stock up,” Shelomi wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Sanders showcased her everyday must-haves while promoting the sale. The collaboration also reflected her growing influence as a college athlete and a rising lifestyle influencer.Known for her outgoing personality and strong social media presence, she is steadily building her identity within the Sanders family legacy.Fans responded positively to the partnership, praising Sanders for sharing her favorites. She started her college basketball journey at Jackson State before following her father and brothers to Boulder for a season at Colorado. Sanders transferred to Alabama A&amp;M to continue her career. In her HBCU return, she posted a career-high 14 points against Oakwood, showing flashes of her potential.