PIC: Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders shows off her casual style as she poses in black and white outfit

Alabama A&M’s Shelomi Sanders has kept fans engaged during the offseason through her social media posts, the latest of which featured a casual outfit she wore on Wednesday.
The A&M Bulldogs guard took a mirror selfie in a casual black and white outfit, posting it on her Instagram story with no caption included.
Shelomi is the youngest daughter of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, and she frequently shares her appearance and style with her social media audience, which has garnered positive attention from her fans.
Born into an athletic family as the youngest member, Sanders embraces her fashion-forward identity and often expresses it publicly despite taking up basketball herself.
Shelomi has played for three programs, spending her freshman year at Jackson State before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes for her sophomore year. However, her time with the Buffaloes was affected by an injury that made her redshirt the season before moving to Alabama A&M for her junior year.
With her father and brother also in Colorado, Shelomi decided to leave the rest of her family in Boulder and pursue her path as a collegiate athlete.
It proved to be the right decision, as it was in Huntsville that she began to establish herself and find consistency, having made only two appearances at Jackson State and five at Colorado.
Shelomi played 26 times for the Lady Bulldogs in 2024-25, averaging 1.2 points per game, a marginal improvement from 1.0 ppg at Jackson State and 0.6 ppg at Colorado, all reflecting her bit-part role in those teams.
Entering her final year of eligibility, the guard will hope she can finally earn her first start in her college career, having only come off the bench in all of her 33 appearances at this level.
Shelomi Sanders signs NIL deal with Savage X Fenty
Despite her limited game time, Shelomi’s influence has grown over the years, and this has brought deals her way.
The Lady Bulldogs guard has signed NIL deals with Dexcom U, EA Sports, Meta, Moolah Kicks, Instagram, KFC, Oikos and many more in the past.
She has added a big deal to her NIL porfolio this year after signing an ownership stake in Savage X Fenty that also requires her to become a brand ambassador.
Shelomi has close to 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 700,000 across all her social media accounts, making her a solid brand to work with.
