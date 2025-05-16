Retired college basketball player Hanna Cavinder may be done with the game, but she is not letting her fitness slide. In a post on Instagram stories, one half of the Cavinder twins let fans in on how she felt after a tough workout session.

On Friday, Hanna posted herself in an Under Armour gym fit with the caption “that post leg day feeling.”

PIC: Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder enjoys the "post leg day" feeling after intense workout session. Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

The Cavinder sisters constantly share updates about their fitness on social media, including how they plan their meals to maximize the effect of these exercises. They share behind-the-scenes clips from their workouts and offer motivational content to over 5 million followers across their social media accounts.

The former college stars have launched their own fitness app, giving fans access to workouts, nutrition tips and lifestyle content. They took their passion for health and wellness to the next level with their fitness app, TWOgether.

The app offers a range of workout programs, custom macro counts, and detailed recipe guides, all designed to help users stay on track with their fitness goals.

Hanna and Haley revealed that the inspiration behind their fitness app was to “help women streamline their workouts and nutrition through fitness plans and recipes.” They wanted to create a space where women could feel confident, supported and informed when it comes to health and fitness.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder credit college athletics for success in business and social media

The Cavinder Twins recently joined billionaire entrepreneur Todd Graves for The Playbook, a video series by “Entrepreneur” and “Sports Illustrated.”

During a chat, Graves asked how their experience as college athletes helped shape their approach to social media and business.

“Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people,” Hanna said. “College athletics teaches you that and sets the standard for that. So it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space and then in starting our TWOgether app—all those traits just kind of carried over.

“I think that starts with college athletics: the discipline and the routine and the commitment to it, that you’re going to give your 100% to something.”

Haley and Hanna have ventured into several businesses, promoting them using their social media. They have a cosmetic brand called Hustle Beauty, while they have invested in companies like Slate Milk and Seoul Juice.

