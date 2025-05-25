Pic: Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder gears up for “beach time” in red outfit as she enjoys Memorial Day weekend with sisters

Former Miami star Hanna Cavinder showed off how she looked as she stepped out to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend at the beach. The one half of the Cavinder twins is hanging out with her four sisters — twin Haley, along with Brooke, Natalie and Brandi Perkins.

On Sunday, Hanna shared a photo of herself taking a mirror selfie wearing a red two-piece swimwear over a white net top on her Instagram story.

"Beach time," Hanna wrote.

Hanna Cavinder shares mirror selfie photo on IG story. Image via @hanna.cavinder

The twins were unable to help the Hurricanes qualify for the postseason conference tournament and NCAA Tournament. They announced their retirement from basketball after the season, and will focus on promoting the Cavinder Twins brand to their millions of followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Cavinder is reportedly no longer in a relationship with college football star Carson Beck. They broke up in March after Beck's Snapchat message to an undisclosed woman was leaked. Although there has been no official statement released, Cavinder seems to have confirmed the news by deleting everything about Beck on her social media handles.

Hanna Cavinder reveals how NIL opened business opportunities

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, were among the first student-athletes to sign NIL deals after the bill was passed in 2021. Before then, they were already TikTok stars. Helping the Miami to a stellar Elite Eight run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament also propelled the twins to the limelight in college basketball.

Now retired from basketball, the twins are set to take the business world by storm to promote their brand. In an interview with the founder and owner of the Raising Cane's restaurant chain, Todd Graves, Hanna recounted how NIL reshaped the Cavinder twins' enterpreneural mindset.

"And female athletes, they don’t always get the same opportunity to go professional," Hanna said on May 6, via SI. "When NIL did pass, at first it just started off as something fun when COVID was going on, us working on something that we enjoyed that took up time.

"We were bored in the house, didn’t know what to do and then when NIL passed, we started understanding that you can get all this revenue from different sources of income from social media."

The Cavinder twins, who are known advocates for fitness and health, are also promoting their app, TWOgether, on social media.

