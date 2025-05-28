PIC: Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince enjoys a beachy day after bagging national championship title with her foreign basketball squad

Sedona Prince is enjoying some time off after securing a championship. The former TCU star shared a beachy snap on her Instagram story Wednesday, just four days after her Al Riyadi Women's team won the Women's Lebanese Basketball League Championship.
Prince expressed her love for Lebanon on multiple occasions. The Horned Frogs star center moved to the country to continue her basketball career after going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft. A week after moving, she opened up about how much she enjoyed her new home, joking that she was never coming back to the United States.
"I've been in Lebanon now for 7 days. Sorry to all my American family and friends, but I'm never coming home," Prince said on Instagram. "I love this team so much."
Several weeks later, Prince highlighted the inexpensive price of eggs in Lebanon on her Instagram story.
"The price for 30 farm fresh eggs in Lebanon ... and y'all wonder why I don't want to come back to the States???🤨," Prince's Instagram story read.
Prince has found a number of things to love about Lebanon, and now she has one more to add to the list — a championship.
Sedona Prince wins the Women's Lebanese Basketball League championship
Despite being projected as a first-round pick by some mock drafts, Sedona Prince went undrafted in 2025. However, the former TCU star is continuing to chase her basketball dreams with Al Riyadi in the Women's Lebanese Basketball League.
Prince made her professional debut on May 5 and contributed 13 points and nine rebounds to help lead her squad to a 93-53 win in the semifinal game against Club Beirut.
The center has appeared in every game since her debut and became an essential part of Al Riyadi's postseason success. Prince's squad swept Homentmen in the finals, thanks in part to the star's success.
Prince put up a double-double in all four finals games and recorded 20-plus points in three of the matchups. In the deciding game, the center scored a season-high 29 points and added 17 rebounds. Al Riyadi won the final game 81-60 to secure a second consecutive title.
Although her professional career hasn't begun with the WNBA like she may have expected, Prince is making her mark in Lebanon and has secured her first championship.
