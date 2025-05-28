PIC: Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince enjoys a beachy day after bagging national championship title with her foreign basketball squad

Sedona Prince is enjoying some time off after securing a championship. The former TCU star shared a beachy snap on her Instagram story Wednesday, just four days after her Al Riyadi Women's team won the Women's Lebanese Basketball League Championship.

Ad

Sedona Prince enjoys a day at the beach

Prince expressed her love for Lebanon on multiple occasions. The Horned Frogs star center moved to the country to continue her basketball career after going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft. A week after moving, she opened up about how much she enjoyed her new home, joking that she was never coming back to the United States.

Ad

Trending

"I've been in Lebanon now for 7 days. Sorry to all my American family and friends, but I'm never coming home," Prince said on Instagram. "I love this team so much."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several weeks later, Prince highlighted the inexpensive price of eggs in Lebanon on her Instagram story.

"The price for 30 farm fresh eggs in Lebanon ... and y'all wonder why I don't want to come back to the States???🤨," Prince's Instagram story read.

Sedona Prince highlights the price of eggs in Lebanon

Prince has found a number of things to love about Lebanon, and now she has one more to add to the list — a championship.

Ad

Sedona Prince wins the Women's Lebanese Basketball League championship

Despite being projected as a first-round pick by some mock drafts, Sedona Prince went undrafted in 2025. However, the former TCU star is continuing to chase her basketball dreams with Al Riyadi in the Women's Lebanese Basketball League.

Prince made her professional debut on May 5 and contributed 13 points and nine rebounds to help lead her squad to a 93-53 win in the semifinal game against Club Beirut.

Ad

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

The center has appeared in every game since her debut and became an essential part of Al Riyadi's postseason success. Prince's squad swept Homentmen in the finals, thanks in part to the star's success.

Ad

Prince put up a double-double in all four finals games and recorded 20-plus points in three of the matchups. In the deciding game, the center scored a season-high 29 points and added 17 rebounds. Al Riyadi won the final game 81-60 to secure a second consecutive title.

Although her professional career hasn't begun with the WNBA like she may have expected, Prince is making her mark in Lebanon and has secured her first championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here