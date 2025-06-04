  • home icon
  College Basketball
  PIC: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl's sister Hana Muhl expresses gratitude for meeting Manhattan coach Sara Mitchell

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Jun 04, 2025 21:49 GMT
Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl's sister Hana Muhl expresses gratitude for meeting Manhattan coach Sara Mitchell - Image source: Imagn
Hana Muhl, the younger sister of former UConn player Nika Muhl, expressed her gratitude for meeting her coach, Sara Mitchell. The Instagram story photo captured a warm exchange between the coach and the player on the court.

Mitchell held a clipboard and appeared to be in a conversation with Hana.

“Grateful that basketball brought us together 💚,” Muhl wrote. “One and only @coachmitchell04.”
PIC: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl's sister Hana Muhl expresses gratitude for meeting Manhattan coach Sara Mitchell - Image source: Instagram/hana.muhl
The post expressed public appreciation for Mitchell's guidance and mentorship. On Wednesday, Mitchell was named assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Colgate University's women's basketball team.

Last season, Muhl averaged 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, an improvement from her previous seasons. She maintained a defensive effort by averaging 1.2 steals.

Hana Muhl prepares for her 4th college basketball season

Over three seasons, including the recent campaign with the Manhattan Jaspers, Hana Muhl has grown into a key contributor, particularly on the offensive end.

Muhl started her career at Ball State Cardinals in the 2022–23 season. She appeared in 33 games and averaged 1.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 1.2 apg. Muhl shot 36.8% from the field and 17.6% from beyond the arc.

Her sophomore year at Ball State saw an increased playing time (13.2 minutes), and she averaged 2.9 ppg. Muhl also improved in apg with 1.3. Most notably, her shooting efficiency surged to 48.4% from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

