PIC: Flau’jae Johnson’s step-dad shares adorable snap of LSU star with her young family members on IG

Excitement is building ahead of Thursday's ranked matchup between No. 13 Oklahoma women's basketball and No. 7 LSU, where Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson is expected to play a key role. On Thursday, Johnson's step-dad took to IG to share a picture of the guard alongside some of her family, which he captioned:

"GAME DAY IN THE PMAC."

The post shows the family at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they prepare to fly to Louisiana for the highly-anticipated matchup between the Sooners and the Tigers. It appears that Flau'jae Johnson was back in her home state of Georgia visiting family. LSU is coming off of a nearly week-long break, having last hit the court in a 64-51 defeat of Texas A&M at home on Sunday.

Johnson makes regular appearances on the IG of her supportive step-dad Ameen Brooks, who also serves as her road manager in her other career as a rapper. When she's not busy dominating on the court, the junior guard spends her time behind a microphone.

Johnson released her latest album "Best of Both Worlds: Deluxe" in November, and Brooks shared a clip of the lead single from the album "Master Plan" on his IG upon its release.

Flau'jae Johnson's Tigers look to avoid upset against Oklahoma

Apart from releasing her 13-track album, Flau'jae Johnson is having immense success for LSU in her junior season. The guard is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and assists, tallying 19.7, 5.9, and 2.7 respectively. In games played in Baton Rogue, like the matchup against Oklahoma will be, the multitalented singer and basketball star has averaged 20.7 points over 31.1 minutes played per game.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida - Source: Imagn

In her most recent showing against the Aggies on Sunday, Johnson put up 22 points, her third time recording more than 20 points in January alone. She also aided LSU at the free-throw line, shooting a perfect 8-for-8. However, she struggled to keep control of the ball, recording four turnovers for a second consecutive game.

In her junior season, Johnson has proven herself as a major key to success for the Tigers. If she can focus on avoiding turnovers, she could have a significant impact on the game vs Oklahoma. The two conference foes will battle in Baton Rogue, with LSU hoping to avoid another SEC loss after a double-digit defeat by South Carolina last week.

The Sooners are 4-3 in the conference, having suffered a much more significant 101-60 loss to the Gamecocks on Jan. 19. Flau'jae Johnson could serve an important role in helping the Tigers rise up in this conference matchup.

Her 19.7 points per game is fifth in the SEC and she will need to get hot to make an impact, avoiding turnovers and making shots from behind the arc, from which she was 0-for-5 in the win over Texas A&M.

