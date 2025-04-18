Pic: Haley Cavinder flexes engagement ring after Jake Ferguson proposes to ex-Miami star

Haley Cavinder is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. It was announced via social media on Thursday, with Cavinder flexing her engagement ring.
The former Miami guard posted a photo of herself standing in front of a white floral display on the beach on her Instagram story, with her fiancé holding her ring finger.
Some family and friends were in attendance to celebrate with the newly-engaged couple.
Cavinder and Ferguson confirmed their relationship in 2023 and have been making public appearances since. They have attended several events together, including the Academy of Country Music Awards last May.
They celebrated their first anniversary in September, and they made social media posts, reaffirming their love.
Ferguson was drafted by Dallas in 2022 and is set to enter his fourth season in the NFL. The Cowboys are hoping to recover from a poor season where they finished with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs, while Ferguson aims to match his 2023 campaign, having dropped off last year following a knee injury.
Cavinder used her final year of college eligibility in 2024-25 after a one-year break, averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. It earned her a place on the second-team All-ACC.
Before Miami, the Cavinder twins played for Fresno State between 2019 and 2022. However, Haley is not all about playing well on the court, as she also has success off of it.
Along with her twin, Hanna, Haley has grown her following on social media to millions. They have leveraged it with deals with different brands, as well as launching their businesses.
Haley Cavinder’s proposal caught her unaware
Videos and photos of Jake Ferguson’s proposal to Haley were posted on the Cavinder Twins' TikTok account. One of the posts provided behind-the-scenes clips of Haley's preparation for the proposal, with her twin sister revealing that she was not aware of it.
“OOTN (my twin doesn’t know she’s getting engaged),” Hanna captioned.
Haley prepared for what she thought was a celebratory dinner at Fort Myers Beach, Florida, with Hanna narrating the events of the day.
