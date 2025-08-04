PIC: Iowa HC Jan Jensen poses with former stars Kate Martin, Megan Gustafson and ex-coach Lisa Bluder

Iowa celebrated a powerful reunion moment this week, as head coach Jan Jensen was photographed alongside former players Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson, as well as longtime mentor and former head coach Lisa Bluder.The quartet met during a game between Gustafson's Las Vegas Aces and Martin's Golden State Valkyries at the Micholob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.The official Iowa Instagram shared the photo on Sunday with a caption:“Once a Hawkeye… 💛🖤💛.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJensen, who stepped into the head coaching role after Bluder’s retirement in 2024, has been a foundational part of Iowa’s success. A former standout herself, Jensen served as Bluder’s assistant for over two decades and played a major role in developing elite post players, including Gustafson.Gustafson remains one of the most dominant figures in Iowa women’s basketball history. The 2019 National Player of the Year was coached by both Bluder and Jensen during her career and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.Her performance laid the groundwork for Iowa’s rise to national relevance in recent years. To recognize her contributions to the program, Iowa retired the number 10 in her honor.Kate Martin, a graduate in 2024, was one of the program’s most reliable leaders during the Caitlin Clark era. She was known for her toughness and team-first attitude, and she contributed to back-to-back national championship game appearances, becoming a fan favorite for her gritty play and emotional leadership.Over five seasons, Martin averaged 8.0 points. 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, playing 169 matches in that time.Bluder guided the Hawkeyes to new heights over her 24-year career, retiring in 2024 with multiple Big Ten titles and Final Four appearances. Her coaching tree now includes Jensen, who is tasked with keeping the momentum alive.In Jensen’s first season, she led the Hawkeyes to a 23-11 record and an NCAA second-round appearance.Former Iowa women’s basketball forward secures assistant coach roleA.J. Ediger spent four years on the Iowa women's basketball team as a forward and a solid depth option.Following her retirement in 2024-25, she has now landed a job as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UW-Milwaukee) Panthers women's basketball program.In 68 games, she averaged 1.7 points alongside 1.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 0.1 steals in 3.8 minutes per game.The 2023-24 season was her best with the Hawkeyes, where she played 24 games and averaged 4.4 minutes, posting 1.8 points per game.