Pic: Iowa's Lucy Olsen shares relaxing snap with teammates Hanna Stuelke and more

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Iowa star Lucy Olsen had a relaxing hangout with her teammates. Olsen shared a photo with Hanna Stuelke, Taylor Stremlow and Callie Levin roasting marshmallows on her Instagram story on Saturday.

Ad

"Candid," Olsen wrote.

Lucy Olsen shares relaxing photo with Iowa teammates on IG story. Image via @lucy3olsen

The Hawkeyes have endured a difficult season, including a five-game losing streak to start Big Ten play. However, they are one of the hottest teams, going 22-10 overall and 10-8 in their conference.

Ad

Trending

Olsen's team failed to defend their Big Ten title after losing 60-59 to then-No. 13-ranked and No. 3 seed Ohio State (25-6, 13-5) in the quarterfinals. The good news is they will be at the NCAA Tournament and Olsen is expected to lead the charge for her team in her final tournament in college basketball.

Lucy Olsen named to Big Ten All-Tournament Team

Lucy Olsen was honored with a first-team All-Big Ten selection during the regular season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Olsen transferred to Iowa after her junior season at Villanova, where she was third in the NCAA in scoring (23.3) behind Caitlin Clark (31.6) and JuJu Watkins (27.1). She led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 18.0 points and 4.9 assists per game during the regular season.

Olsen led the Hawkeyes, who entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 11 seed. They attempted to be the first program to win four straight tournament titles but fell short in the quarterfinals. Olsen led Iowa with 18.0 ppg and 6.3 apg and was named alongside Watkins (USC), Kiki Iriafen (USC), Lauren Betts (UCLA) and Syla Swords (Michigan) on the all-tournament team.

Ad

“I was just really thankful," Iowa coach Jan Jensen said on March 4, via Next Hoops."Probably my years of service as (an) associate coach (helped). I’ve been there about as close as you could be. I make a lot of those calls to the recruits. I think it took Syd (Affolter) and Hannah (Stuelke) and all the rest of them. But when she saw that they were good, she was good.”

With multiple awards since joining Iowa, Olsen has established herself as one of the best in program history despite playing for only a year. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are projected as the No. 6 seed heading into Selection Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here