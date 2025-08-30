PIC: Iowa State star Jada Williams dons Cyclone colors as she gears up to watch "first gameday"

Iowa State basketball fans saw their new star, Jada Williams, proudly repping the school’s Cyclone colors ahead of her “first gameday” experience in Ames. The highly-rated transfer guard shared a photo on Instagram dressed in Iowa State gear while preparing to watch the football team face South Dakota on Saturday.

Credit: IG/@cbg.jada24

With proven talent and experience, Williams is expected to bring scoring, leadership and energy to the backcourt as the Cyclones prepare for the upcoming season.

Last season, the Cyclones recorded a 23-12 overall record and 12-6 in conference play. They made it to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell in the first round.

Iowa State HC praises Jada Williams as perfect fit with Cyclones

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly is thrilled about Jada Williams, who transferred from Arizona to join the Cyclones ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“Jada's passion for the game, combined with an outstanding skill set fits our team perfectly," Fennelly said about Williams.

Williams’ arrival has sparked plenty of excitement. As a five-star recruit out of high school, she made an instant impact at Arizona. As a freshman, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team, having averaged 9.5 points and 2.4 assists per game. As a sophomore, she was the Wildcats’ leading scorer with 12.7 ppg, while also leading the way in assists (2.9) and total minutes (916).

Her decision to enter the transfer portal in March immediately drew attention from top programs, but she felt Iowa State was the right fit. In April, Williams committed to the Cyclones, citing the program’s strong culture and family-like atmosphere.

Her Kansas City roots also played a role, as she already shared a close connection with Iowa State standout Addy Brown. The two have a long history of competing together and against each other, strengthening the appeal of teaming up in Ames.

