PIC: Miami hooper Hanna Cavinder dons blush pink dress as part of Easter celebration

Former Miami women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder showed off her look for the Easter celebrations on Sunday. Cavinder - in the news for a rumored breakup with her boyfriend, Carson Beck, following an alleged Snapchat conversation the college football star had with an unidentified woman being reportedly disclosed online - seemed to be coping well to ensure her Easter Sunday was fun.

Ad

One half of the Cavinder twins shared a photo of herself rocking a long, blush-pink gown, with simple silver and gold accessories to complete her look, on her Instagram story.

"Happy Easter 🤍🐣, " she captioned the story

Hanna Cavinder posts her Easter look on her Instagram story. (Credits: IG/@hanna.cavinder)

Although neither Cavinder nor Beck has made an official statement about the breakup, fans noticed that the Miami basketball star had deleted every trace of her boyfriend from her social media accounts.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Hanna and her twin sister Haley Cavinder have since moved on from basketball, opting to go into business to build the Cavinder twins's brand.

Hanna Cavinder reveals twin sister, Haley Cavinder's engagement to Jake Ferguson

Hanna Cavinder was present as her twin sister Haley Cavinder got engaged to NFL star Jake Ferguson. Cavinder shared moments during the engagement on Instagram on Friday. The post included snaps and a video, featuring the twins posing in front of beautifully designed balloon decorations while Haley flaunted her ring in front of the camera.

Ad

Other photos include one that the twins took with Ferguson, another with all the Cavinder sisters, and a video of Hanna running excitedly towards the newly engaged couple.

"My womb mate found her soulmate," she wrote.

Ad

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson have been together since 2023. They are often spotted together during events and are also known for being physically present to watch each other's games. Haley - who moved to Texas to live with the Dallas Cowboys star - ended her college basketball on a high note, despite failing to enter the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Cavinder - who averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in her final season - received numerous accolades, including the Wooden Award Preseason Watchlist, USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week, Miami Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, ACC Player of the Week, and the Maui Classic MVP. Her boyfriend's 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys was not as glamorous, with 59 catches for 494 yards, as the team went 7-10 and missed the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here