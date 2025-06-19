  • home icon
  • College Basketball
PIC: Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey and Hannah Hidalgo smile ear to ear in USA threads for Women’s AmeriCup Team trials

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jun 19, 2025 19:18 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame basketball star Hannah Hidalgo was one of the 21 players invited to the 2025 USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials, which began on Tuesday and will run through Thursday. Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey is proud that Hidalgo is part of the national team setup.

On Thursday, Ivey shared a photo on her Instagram Story, smiling alongside Hidalgo at the trials, taking place at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey and Hannah Hidalgo. Image Credit: IG/@irishcoachivey
Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey and Hannah Hidalgo. Image Credit: IG/@irishcoachivey

The squad for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile, will be chosen through this trial. Team USA is gunning for gold at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, which will earn them a direct spot at the FIBA World Cup in Germany next year.

Hidalgo has experience with Team USA, having played as part of the U17 and U19 Women’s World Cup teams in 2022 and 2023, winning gold at both events.

The guard is coming into this trial off a solid season with Notre Dame, where she averaged 23.8 points per game, breaking the single-season record in program history.

The team will be led by Duke University coach Kara Lawson, who will be assisted by DeLisha Milton-Jones of Old Dominion University and Jennie Baranczyk of the University of Oklahoma.

During the trials, Robyn Fralick of Michigan State University and Jim Flanery of Creighton University will be present to help with the selection.

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo to reunite with former teammate Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo appeared to have a beef after the former left the Fighting Irish, transferring to TCU.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda in April, Hidalgo spoke about Miles’ transfer.

"You know it was her decision," Hidalgo said. "If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her. I don't know what's best for her. Only she knows what's best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I'm really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."

Both players reunited at the trials for the Women’s AmeriCup team and will have to find a way to become teammates again if they make the final cut.

Edited by Krutik Jain
