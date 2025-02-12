PIC: Notre Dame's Olivia Miles dedicates a special message to "king" Kylee Watson on her birthday 

Notre Dame women's basketball star Olivia Miles celebrated teammate Kylee Watson's birthday on Instagram. Watson turned 23 on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Miles posted a couple of photos with the forward on her story.

The first was a four-photo grid of Watson alone and on the court celebrating with her teammates.

"Lastly, my king!! Happy birthday to a day one. Love you," Miles captioned the photo.

The second photo was a selfie both players took on the court.

"My dawgggg," Miles also captioned the photo.

Notre Dame women's basketball star Olivia Miles wishes teammate Kylee Watson a happy birthday on IG story. Image via @_oliviamiles_

Watson joined the Fighting Irish from Oregon in her junior year and became a key member of the team. However, she suffered an ACL injury last year and will sit on the sidelines for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Olivia Miles named to mid-season Wooden Award watchlist

Olivia Miles has been phenomenal for Notre Dame, helping to transform the Fighting Irish into one of the best women's basketball teams in the country this season. As a result, the sophomore guard has been named to the John R. Wooden Award late midseason top 20 list.

Coming back from a torn ACL, Miles is averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

"Miles leads the ACC in both assists (147) and assists per game (6.4), and the Phillipsburg, N.J., native is the NCAA’s active leader with 6.7 assists per game across her career," the Fighting Irish website wrote. "She also ranks seventh in the conference this year with a 52.5 field goal percentage.

"Along with Hidalgo, Miles is the only ACC guard shooting 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from deep and averaging 15 or more points per game."

Miles has also recorded three triple-doubles already this season, more than anyone else in the nation. With six in her career, Miles is tied for the most in ACC women’s basketball history. She is also the only active player to reach at least 25 double-doubles and at least five triple-doubles.

Meanwhile, her teammate Hanna Hidalgo was also named to the award after averaging 25.9 points and 4.0 steals per game this season. She ranks eighth in field goal percentage (50.4), fourth in free throw percentage (86.1) and third in 3-point percentage (43.5). Hidalgo was also a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award last year.

The John R. Wooden Award is an annual award that is given to the best college basketball player in the country.

