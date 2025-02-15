PIC: Paige Bueckers' UConn teammate shares cute snap of BF on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day marked a special day for Paige Bueckers' teammate Kaitlyn Chen, who celebrated the holiday with her boyfriend. She made that known via social media on Friday.

Ad

Chen made a story post on Instagram, showing a photo of her boyfriend outside what seems to be one of their neighborhoods. She only needed two things in the text to show her affection towards him.

"💖 u," Chen said.

Kaitlyn Chen's social media post on Valentine's Day. (Instagram)

Kaitlyn Chen talks adapting with Paige Bueckers, UConn

Transferring from the Princeton Tigers last year, Kaitlyn Chen has been adapting to her current role with Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

Ad

Trending

This season, Chen has been averaging 6.5 points, 3.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals after 26 games. She is shooting 51.5% from the field, including 35.2% from beyond the arc, having scored in double-digits five times so far.

“I feel like (I’m) just getting to my pull-up. I haven't really looked very much this year, but once I've started looking for it more, and just like having the confidence of my teammates having my back, and knowing that, definitely helps,” Chen said.

Ad

Bueckers had high remarks for her teammate, saying Chen's made the effort to be aggressive for the Huskies as she creates opportunities for the team to be strong agaisnt opponents.

“(She) just brings a different element to our team. It's hard coming in here as a transfer, trying to find her way. She was a scorer at Princeton, and she facilitates a lot here. But just to do a mixture of both; we want her to be aggressive," Paige Bueckers said.

Ad

"We want her to look to score. “It'll open up everything else, and it'll make teams guard her and guard everybody on the floor. So, for her to continue to keep doing that, that's what we need from her, and what we need to be our best as a team.”

The No. 7 Huskies prepare for their next ranked matchup, being on the road against a non-conference opponent. They face the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at the Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here