PIC: Rutgers star Ace Bailey shares heartfelt message for the "most important 3 females" in his life on IG

Rutgers basketball star Ace Bailey marked Valentine's Day through an Instagram post that showed love for his three most important female family members.

The guard shared a post expressing his profound love for the women who shaped his life as a basketball player.

In the Instagram story he posted on Friday, there was a picture of his mother, Ramika McGee, his aunty, Venus Lacy, and his girlfriend Mariyah. There was a touching note that he wrote beneath the photo that said:

"Happy Valentine's Day to the most important 3 females in my life, love you all."

Ace's heartfelt message for the "most important 3 females" in his life (Credit: IG/@acebailey)

Throughout his journey to becoming a top national basketball prospect, Bailey has received unwavering support from his mother Ramika, who also played college basketball at West Virginia University.

Venus, his sister, and a former WNBA star, has played a vital role in his life, providing continuous motivation and support. Additionally, his girlfriend Mariyah has also been a source of encouragement and inspiration.

Ace has electrified the college basketball scene as one of the most thrilling freshmen. This season, he has consistently delivered impressive numbers, averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists and 47.2 FG% per game.

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Rutgers - Source: Imagn

Despite the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' underwhelming performance this season, the guard has been one of the key players for coach Steve Pikiell's side.

Ace Bailey shines in Rutgers' defeat against lowa

The Big Ten Conference season has been both demanding and challenging for Rutgers, but Bailey has been an important player despite the team's poor results.

On Thursday, the Scarlet Knights clashed with the Iowa Hawkeyes at the RAC, ultimately falling short with an 84-73 defeat. Coach Steve's team dominated the first half, taking a 42-33 lead, but their momentum faltered in the second half, as they were outscored 51-31, ultimately resulting in a disappointing loss.

Despite the loss, the guard delivered a standout performance, tallying 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, but his efforts alone couldn't propel his team to victory.

The defeat puts the Scarlet Knights in 14th place in the Big Ten Conference standings with a 12-13 overall record this season.

Rutgers will look to bounce back from the loss when they face the Oregon Ducks at the Matthew Knight Arena on Monday.

