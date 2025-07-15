PIC: Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal shares sweet snap of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, shared a sweet photo to remember late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Byrant. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash, alongside seven people in January 2020.

On Tuesday, Shaqir O'Neal shared a photo on his Instagram story of Byrant walking on crutches alongside his daughter.

Shaqir O'Neal shares photo of late NBA legend Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna on IG story. Image via @shaqironeall

Bryant and Shaq O'Neal were teammates at the Lakers and won three championships together. However, they were also known for their feud, with O'Neal's move to the Miami Heat attributed to his tumultuous relationship with the "Black Mamba."

Years later, the two would clear the air, insisting that they had nothing but love for each other despite their occasional fights. Following Bryant's death, O'Neal was one of the speakers at his memorial service, calling his former teammate his "little brother" and his daughter Gianna, "my beautiful niece Gigi."

"Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the greatest basketball of all time and I am proud that no other team has accomplished what the three-peat Lakers have done since the Shaq and Kobe Lakers did it," O'Neal said.

"And sometimes like immature kids, we argued, we fought, we bantered, we assaulted each other with offhand remarks on the field. Make no mistake, even when folks thought we were on bad terms, when the cameras are turned off, he and I would throw a wink at each other and say let’s go whoop some ass," he added.

O'Neal insisted that the two never took their conflict seriously and maintained mutual love and respect for each other.

Shaq O'Neal and his son, Shaqir, to make an impact at Sacramento State

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made headlines after he was appointed a General Manager for the Sacramento State Hornets. His son, Shaqir O'Neal, also joined the Hornets after entering the transfer portal at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old forward showed some promise at Florida A&M, where he averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Despite having several options, he chose Sac State and is set to play for his dad's former rival, Mike Bibby, who recently appointed the team's head coach for next season.

Bibby and O'Neal had a heated rivalry during their playing years at the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers respectively. Now reunited at Sac State, the two are expected to join hands to help the program achieve its goals for next season.

