Pic: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts drops 4-word jab for her sister Kylee Kitts on her latest snap dump

South Carolina star Chloe Kitts and her sister, Kylee Kitts, showcased their sibling rivalry on social media. They have always been supportive of each other, but Chloe's recent post on Instagram showed that they could also be on opposing sides.

On Thursday, Chloe shared a photo of her playing basketball with Kylee on her Instagram story. The Gamecocks forward knocked down a shot while the Florida Gators transfer guarded her.

"@kylee.6 still can't guard me," Chloe wrote.

Chloe Kitts disses her younger sister Kylee Kitts on IG story. Image via @chloe.kitts

However, Kylee responded when she shared her sister's post on her Instagram story.

"Did me dirty with this one," Kylee wrote. "THAT'S CAP."

Kylee Kitts replies her older sister, Chloe Kitts on IG story. Image via @kylee.6

While Chloe has chosen to stay with South Carolina for her senior year, Kylee committed to Ohio State after an unproductive freshman season at Florida. She was a 2025 prospect but reclassified to the 2024 class. However, she did not play in the regular season and earned a redshirt, and the Buckeyes received full eligibility should she stay with them for four years.

Dawn Staley reflects on Chloe Kitts' growth with South Carolina

Chloe Kitts was one of the key players for South Carolina last season. Averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 52.0% shooting, Kitts helped the Gamecocks defend their SEC Tournament title and reach the national championship game.

One of her highlights was during the 54-50 win over Duke in the Elite Eight. Kitts posted a team-best 14 points, including two free-throws late in the game. Following the win, Dawn Staley spoke about the junior forward's growth in her three seasons with the Gamecocks.

"As far as Chloe, I am super proud of Chloe," Staley said in March, via Yahoo Sports. "Chloe came to us, she skipped her high school year and came to us halfway through the school year, probably thought it was the worst decision that she made when she was going through it, but then the following year she was a lot better.

"But her maturation process from everything, like, she's grown in every aspect of her life. Mentally, physically, emotionally, like, you know, we have grown-up conversations and I can't believe it sometimes because of how she came in. Now she's really thought-provoking, like she is really asking all the right things."

Kitts will return for her fourth year with the Gamecocks next season. With Te-Hina Pao Pao, Bree Hall and Sania Faegin all drafted in the WNBA, Kitts is expected to take on a bigger role.

