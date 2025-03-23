  • home icon
PIC: Texas Tech trolls Drake basketball with Kendrick Lamar graphic following 13-point win

By Nukul
Modified Mar 23, 2025 18:05 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Drake at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Drake at Texas Tech (image credit: IMAGN)

No. 3-seeded Texas Tech secured its spot in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 77-64 victory over No. 11-seeded Drake on Saturday.

The Red Raiders' social media team didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate in style on the team’s X account. It trolled Drake with Kendrick Lamar-themed posts, referencing the Grammy-winning song "Not Like Us." The song was part of Lamar’s feud with rapper Drake.

Texas Tech’s ability to hit shots from beyond the arc was a key factor in the game. This season, the Red Raiders made an average of 10.3 three-pointers per game, nearly five more than the 5.6 allowed by Drake. On the other hand, the Bulldogs (31-4, 17-3 MVC) hit 6.6 threes per game, just slightly more than Texas Tech’s defensive average of 6.1 allowed.

The Red Raiders (27-8, 15-5 Big 12) have been strong on the glass throughout the season, averaging 33.4 rebounds per game, with JT Toppin leading the way with 9.2 rebounds per outing.

Drake’s tournament journey ended on Saturday. It averaged 69.8 points per game and outscored its opponents by 11.6 points.

Texas Tech vs Arkansas in Sweet 16

Texas Tech will take on No. 10-seeded Arkansas in their upcoming game. The matchup is set for Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Razorbacks (22-13, 8-10 Southeastern Conference) earned their place in the Sweet 16 by defeating No. 2-seeded St. John’s (31-5, 18-2 Big East) in a 75-66 victory on Saturday.

In his postgame press conference, Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland acknowledged that preparation for Arkansas would come soon, but the team deserved to enjoy the moment.

“You know I’m going to celebrate this one and celebrate our guys being here, and we’ll talk about that,” McCasland said. “We’ll have plenty of time to celebrate that. We are excited to move on, and that’s been our vision for this the whole time. One thing I do know, we’ll have Red Raiders in San Francisco.”
Texas Tech and Arkansas will aim for a spot in the Elite Eight. Here are the details of their upcoming matchup.

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app

Date: Thursday, March 27

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
