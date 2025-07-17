PIC: UConn’s Azzi Fudd flexes her muscles in stunning ESPYS dress with Olympic medal winner Ilona Maher

The 2025 ESPYs were held on Wednesday night and UConn star Azzi Fudd was in attendance. Although she was not nominated for an individual award, she attended as one of the representatives of the Huskies, who were nominated for the Best Team award. Also in attendance was breakout rugby star Ilona Maher. She was nominated for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award.

Maher, who won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics, met up with Fudd at the event. They took a backstage photo together, showcasing their outfits. Maher was wearing a stylish black dress, whereas Fudd wore a light blue dress with a leg slit. Maher posted the photo on Instagram, which Fudd then reposted on her Instagram story.

Image via Azzi Fudd's Instagram story.

Unfortunately for Fudd, she did not get to end the night on stage, accepting an award. The UConn Huskies did not win the Best Team award. Instead, the honor went to the Philadelphia Eagles, which won the Super Bowl this past season.

However, Maher did come out on top in her category. She won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award. While Fudd was likely disappointed that the Huskies did not win their award, she was likely happy to see Maher win in her category.

Azzi Fudd could take on a bigger role next season with the UConn Huskies

This past season, the UConn Huskies came out on top in the women's basketball world, winning the national championship. They defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in an impressive win. They were led by Paige Bueckers, who went on to be the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

With Bueckers leaving the team, there is room for Fudd to step into a bigger role next season. Fudd has been a member of the Huskies for four seasons, but has struggled with injuries throughout her career.

This past season was her first healthy one in years. She performed well, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. This was good enough to be the team's third-leading scorer. However, there is room for her to improve.

Now that Azzi Fudd has been healthy for a while, and Bueckers is no longer around to be the No. 1 scoring option, Fudd can step into a bigger role. She will likely be expected to be one of the dominant offensive forces on the team next year, alongside forward Sarah Strong.

