PIC: UConn star Azzi Fudd supports ex-teammate Paige Bueckers & Dallas Wings in game vs. Atlanta 

UConn star Azzi Fudd continues to cheer for Paige Bueckers from the sidelines. As Bueckers goes through her rookie WNBA season, her ex-Huskies teammate has consistently shown up to support her at games.

She was present at the Target Center in Minnesota earlier this week when top top pick in the draft played her first big-league game at her hometown.

On Saturday, Fudd sat courtside at the Gateway Center as the Dallas Wings battled the Atlanta Dream. She posted an image of Bueckers shooting a free throw during the game on her Instagram story.

Fudd's IG story from Bueckers' WNBA game | via @azzi35/ig

The Wings, who entered the contest eyeing their first win of the season, pulled off an 83-75 loss. Paige Bueckers posted 11 points, five assists and two steals while making 4 of 15 of her attempts.

Fudd and Bueckers are fresh off leading UConn to its first national championship since 2016. They defeated the defending champions, South Carolina, 82-59 in the title game.

Bueckers was targeted early by the Gamecocks' defense, limiting her to 17 points on 5 of 14 efficiency. With that, Fudd took the offensive charge, sparking for game-high 24 points on over 50% clip. Freshman Sarah Strong added 24 points and 15 rebounds but Fudd earned the Most Outstanding Player award behind her consistent outings.

Azzi Fudd is returning to UConn for her final college season

Azzi Fudd entered the 2024-25 college season after rehabbing an injury. She was also briefly sidelined due to a knee injury in December.

However, by the time UConn lifted the 2025 NCAA championship title, Fudd had built up her WNBA stock to an all-time high as she was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

However, a conversation with coach Geno Auriemma helped Fudd decide on her next basketball chapter.

"He said, 'I would say 10 games maybe you've played to your full potential of who Azzi Fudd really is and so you wouldn't do yourself justice leaving,'" Fudd shared in March, per ESPN.

"'You would leave here not doing what you could in a UConn uniform.' I was like, 'Yeah, he has a point.'"

Fudd entered the college circuit as the top recruit in the 2021 class. Apart from her IQ and poise on the court, she has been widely celebrated for her shooting form and accuracy.

