After a successful freshman season with UConn, where she won the NCAA Tournament, Sarah Strong has seen her brand grow.

She has not had much going on with NIL deal, with the Bleeding Blue For Good contract she signed in April 2024 being the only one she has secured. Strong also doesn't have a NIL valuation yet.

However, in what could be a hint of things to come, the small forward posted a gift package that she received from Logan Paul's Prime Hydration drink brand on her Instagram story.

“Thank you @drinkprime,” Strong wrote on Thursday.

PIC: UConn star Sarah Strong gets a gift package from $150M worth Logan Paul's "Prime Hydration".

Strong took college basketball by storm, living up to the hype from her high school days. She was the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class, per ESPN.

Strong started all 40 games on the way to the national championship title, stamping her feet in a star-studded team. She averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in 28.7 minutes. Strong shot 58.4%, including 38.3% from the 3-point line.

She scored 22 points in the Huskies' 85-51 win over UCLA in the Final Four, becoming just the third freshman from the program to record 20+ points in a Final Four game.

Strong won the Big East Freshman of the Year and Division I WBCA Freshman of the Year awards. She was also unanimously named to the Big East All-Freshman Team and the All-Big East first team.

South Carolina’s Dawn Staley makes bold statement about Sarah Strong’s potential

After watching her team lose 82-59 to UConn in the national championship game on April 7, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was in awe of Sarah Strong’s skills.

Staley, who is a friend and former teammate of Strong’s mother, Allison Feaster, believes that the small forward has the potential to become the Huskies' best player ever.

“In the next three years, she might be the best player to come out of UConn,” Staley said to reporters.

Strong set the UConn record for most rebounds by a freshman (341). She also had 137 assists, which is the second-most by a first-year player in program history.

