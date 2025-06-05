Pic: USC’s JuJu Watkins drops 1-word reaction for mom’s tired pose at the airport

USC phenom JuJu Watkins gave fans a glimpse into her family life this week, sharing a relatable and lighthearted moment on social media. On Thursday, the sophomore guard posted a photo of her mother looking exhausted at the airport, resting her head as they waited.

"Mood," Watkins wrote on Instagram.

Image credit: IG/@jujubballin

JuJu shars a close bond with her mother, Sari Watkins, who has been a consistent presence in her life. Sari has played an important role in her rise as one of the brightest stars in college basketball.

Sari once explained the story behind JuJu’s signature hairstyle — her tightly wrapped bun — which she has donned since middle school.

Watkins has been sensational since moving to college as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class. She established herself as a top-tier talent in her freshman year, averaging 27.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 34 games.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Watkins continued to impress, averaging 23.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game before she was sidelined by an ACL injury. It was a major blow to the Trojans, who were counting on her to lead their NCAA Tournament push.

While there is no confirmed return date, USC remains optimistic that Watkins will be back in time for the early stages of the 2025-26 season. Her recovery has been closely monitored, and her return will be a major boost to the program.

JuJu Watkins credits family as her biggest motivation in basketball

JuJu Watkins opened up about her biggest motivation during an appearance on ESPN’s "College GameDay" on April 5. She revealed the powerful influence her family has had on her journey.

"So many why's," Watkins said (1:19). "I think the biggest thing is just my family, my supporters. I think they definitely drive me on the floor. My teammates, my coaches — there's so many things that go into it, so I'm just grateful that I'm able to play the game."

Despite suffering an injury last season, she still delivered an outstanding individual campaign, collecting several prestigious accolades.

She was named the USBWA Women’s National Player of the Year and the Naismith College Player of the Year. Watkins also won the 2025 John R. Wooden Award and made history as the first-ever back-to-back winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year.

