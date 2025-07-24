“Pick a guard, any guard and they can drop 20”: Fans excited as Kim Mulkey’s LSU release jersey numbers for new season

  • home icon
By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:34 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn
Kim Mulkey’s LSU squad is stirring major excitement ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season, and the buzz only got louder after the program dropped jersey numbers for the new campaign.

The LSU women’s basketball Instagram page made the announcement on Thursday with the caption:

“The Anticipation Builds 🍿”.
Fans were all hyped about the development. One fan captured the team’s guard-heavy strength by writing:

“Pick a guard, any guard and they can drop 20 on you in any given game😮‍💨,” showing love for what looks like the deepest backcourt in the country.
Another fan wrote: “LETS GOO excited for our freshies.”
One fan wrote: “hope all the freshies get pt😭💕.”
Credit: IG/@lsuwbkb
More fans were hyped for the team ahead of the new season.

“ready for the szn already 🔥,” a fan wrote.
“Ain’t seen lsu so stacked since y’all won the natty it’s definitely show time all szn for us. hopefully we have a schedule like last season to have good entertainment all szn,” another fan wrote.
As one fan wrote confidently: “Let’s gooo this our year 🏆🔥.”
Credit: IG/@lsuwbkb
Amiya Joyner will rock the No. 1 jersey, Grace Knox takes No. 2 while Bella Hines grabs No. 3. Returning star Flau’jae Johnson keeps her iconic No. 4, and fellow young talents like Divine Bourrage (No. 6), ZaKiyah Johnson (No. 11), and Mikaylah Williams (No. 12) round out a dynamic perimeter unit.

Down low, Mulkey also added size and versatility, with Kate Koval, the highly-rated international prospect, taking on No. 13. Izzy Besselman and Meghan Yarnevich will wear No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, while electric guard Kailyn Gilbert grabs No. 16. MiLaysia Fulwiley, one of the most exciting guards in the country, will take the No. 23 jersey, and Jada Richard rounds out the new-look roster in No. 30.

LSU made bold moves in the offseason after losing its entire frontcourt, with Aneesah Morrow moving to the WNBA and the quartet of Amani Bartlett, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Sa’Myah Smith and Aalyah Del Rosario to the portal.

That forced Mulkey to bring in eight fresh faces, with three from the portal and five new freshmen.

Kim Mulkey receives 2025 Roddy Richard Life Achievement award

Kim Mulkey, a proud Louisiana native, has played a big role in giving back to her home state. Because of her efforts in helping the community, the LSU women’s basketball coach was honoured with the 2025 Roddy Richard Life Achievement Award.

The award is given every year to a Louisiana-born person who has made life better for others through their actions and strong values.

Mulkey made NCAA history in 2023 when she became the first coach to win national titles at more than one school, after leading LSU to the championship.

