“Piece of s**t car”, “Cybertruck trash”: Fans enraged at Elon Musk’s Tesla after Alijah Arenas’ car crash

Fans have strong opinions following Alijah Arenas' car crash. Alijah, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a car crash in a Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday morning.

Arenas' Cybertruck lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant and tree. Los Angeles police officers arrived just before 4:55 a.m. to the single-vehicle collision, and Arenas was transported to the hospital. A source told The Times that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

Per ESPN, the initial tests showed that Arenas didn't break any bones and has been placed in a medically induced coma. Arenas was allegedly put in a coma due to the high volume of smoke he inhaled but did not suffer any serious bodily harm.

College hoops fans shared their thoughts about the crash on X and many blamed Elon Musk's Cybertruck.

"I'm guessing the accelerator got stuck. Piece of sh** truck."

"Cybertruck trash."

"The truck is actually made of plastic. Holy cow."

"That vehicle is unsafe at any speed."

"Nobody should be driving these hideous death traps. Especially a new driver. Prayers up for him and the fam."

"Those vehicles are 🗑"

"Bruhh ... another #cybertruck story."

"Cybeshit*e"

"This is the most useless damn car ever."

What's next for Alijah Arenas after recovery?

Sources say that Arenas should make a recovery from his accident. The five-star shooting guard is a high-school senior and committed to play at USC this fall.

The 6'6" guard is a big pick up for the Trojans, both due to his family name and his individual skill set. Arenas was the first high school boys basketball player in the Los Angeles area to reach 3,000 career points and was one of 48 players selected to play in McDonald's All-American Games in April.

Arenas is a Los Angeles County native and will be a hometown hero for the Trojans. USC basketball coach Eric Musselman shared his support for the recruit following his car accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers," Musselman said on X.

Hopefully Arenas will make a speedy recovery and can play for USC this coming season as planned.

