"Pinnacle of college basketball": Mark Pope describes playing vs Kentucky as an opposing coach before he took over from John Calipari 

Mark Pope, the current coach of Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, reflected on the experience of playing against the Wildcats as an opposing coach. Pope was speaking at a press conference and said:

“It was unbelievable. It was really nice to do for me. That was an experience I hadn’t had as a player, to come in here as a visitor."

"When you come and play here or come and coach here, you certainly see the world from one perspective," Pope said. "The only thing better than walking in here as opposing coach or players is getting to actually put on this jersey, it's the pinnacle of college basketball.”

Pope also spoke about the experience of playing in Rupp Arena and said:

“You walk in for shootaround, and the size of it, the scale of it, you just see all of that. And then when you get in here for game time and you feel BBN (Big Blue Nation) live in person, there’s just nothing like it in the world. It’s the biggest moment ever.”

Mark Pope embraces the drama surrounding coach Calipari's return to Kentucky

John Calipari’s return has dominated the college basketball conversation this season, sparking debates on whether he should be celebrated for his accomplishments at Kentucky or criticized for his move within the conference.

Pope acknowledged the emotional complexity of the situation but saw the drama surrounding Coach Calipari’s return as part of what makes coaching at Kentucky so special.

“I don’t know that I have a lot of comments on it,” Pope said. “I love the drama. I think it’s Kentucky, right? It follows us, everything we do. One of the beautiful things about getting a chance to play here and coach here, and be associated with this program is we care, and people feel how much we care. They care to be interested, so I love that.”

“These moments in time, they’re fun for fans, and fun to capture, and they can be super dramatic," Pope added. "I think it’s great. It’s something to write about, talk about, and enjoy and celebrate on a personal level.”

Saturday’s matchup against Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be one of the most highly anticipated games in recent memory, and Pope relished the opportunity to coach against someone he respects a lot:

“I love competing against people that I admire and look up to with love and Cal is certainly one of those people.”

