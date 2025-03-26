"Pity prize" "She earned it": College hoops fans debate as USC's JuJu Watkins secures National Player of the Year award

JuJu Watkins has won the USBWA National Player of the Year award behind a stellar sophomore year. The guard has had an all-around impact on the USC Trojans' 2024-25 campaign, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. Named the 2025 Big Ten PoY earlier this month, Watkins is fifth on the NCAA's scoring leaderboard.

The latest award comes days after the star suffered a season-ending injury in the second round of the March Madness against Mississippi State. On Wednesday, The University of Southern California announced the feat on X:

"JuJu Watkins is the @USBWA National Player of the Year."

Fans reacted to the announcement in the comments section, debating Watkins' candidacy for the award.

"She had the worst efficiency out of all the finalists. This was given to her before the season started," a fan tweeted.

"Player of the with a torn ACL. this sh*t is rigged !" A user tweeted.

A few fans joined in to congratulate the sophomore guard.

"Well deserved. Comeback will be stronger than the setback. She’s already one of the greats," a user tweeted.

"So well deserved! Congratulations! And I wish her a speedy recovery!" A fan tweeted.

JuJu Watkins will be honored during the women's NCAA Final Four

With her sidelined for the season, fans will witness JuJu Watkins next on Apr. 17, during the women's NCAA tournament's Final Four games in Tampa. She will be formally presented with the USBWA National Player of the Year award, also known as the Ann Meyers Drysdale award, at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis during the Awards Dinner.

Watkins is the fourth sophomore in college basketball history to win the award. She joins Tennessee's Candace Parker (2006-07) and UConn's Maya Moore (2008-09) and Breanna Stewart (2013-14).

Watkins is also in the conversation for more awards this season. She is a finalist for the Wade Trophy and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

